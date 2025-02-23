Kerala attracts proposals worth Rs 1.53 trn from firms in investors' summit

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 has witnessed investment proposals worth Rs 1.53 trillion from 374 companies, with the largest commitment of Rs 30,000 crore coming from the Adani Group.

State industries minister P Rajeeve said a total of 24 information technology companies have expressed interest in expanding operations with an additional investment of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and additional employment of 60,000, and about 66 companies have submitted an expression of interest for investments to the tune of over Rs 500 crore. Terming it a ‘new beginning’, he said the objective of IKGS 2025 has enhanced the confidence of investors in the potential of the state.

Other major investment commitments came from Hi Lite Group (Rs 10,000 crore), Tofl Pathanamthitta Infra (Rs 5,000 crore), Lulu Group (Rs 5,000 crore), Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants (Rs 5,000 crore), Sri Avantika International (Rs 4,300 crore) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (Rs 900 crore), among others.

Noting that the government is looking for ‘realistic’ investment proposals, the minister said a special committee will be constituted for framing fresh guidelines for the utilisation of plantation land and that a minister-level committee will be set up to grant exemptions from the land rules. Rajeeve informed that the government will establish a fast-track mechanism for carrying forward each EoI made at the summit. Further work on these proposals will begin from the next working day onwards. A special dashboard and mechanism will also be set up for following up on these proposals.

To the investors’ community, Rajeeve said: “I would like to ensure the business community that there is a specific structured mechanism for proper professional follow-up of each EoI. A nodal officer will be assigned and a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will do the periodic review. The Chief Minister will hold review meetings to evaluate the progress of the EoIs.” He said a dedicated investor toll-free number and email ID will be notified towards expediting the implementation of new investments, diversification and expansion of the state’s limit.

“Kerala was able to complete the infrastructure development projects of the Centre in a time-bound manner. This has helped the state to make progress in the industrial sector and create an investment-friendly milieu,” said George Kurian, minister of state for minority affairs in the Narendra Modi government.

A clutch of global industry leaders, planners, policymakers, entrepreneurs and prospective investors totaling 3,000, including delegates from 26 countries, converged at IKGS 2025. The event also saw country-focused sessions that explored investment opportunities from six countries, including Germany, Vietnam, Norway, UAE, France and Malaysia. Besides, ambassadors from various countries also attended the summit.

IKGS had a total of 30 special sessions, in addition to an engaging exhibition featuring over 100 enterprises reflecting the focus sectors. The exhibition showcased Kerala’s industrial success stories, public sector enterprises and an attractive display of handicrafts from Kerala’s traditional sectors