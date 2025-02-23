BS Manthan: Top leaders to discuss India's global position on Feb 27-28

India, the most populous and largest democracy, is today also the world’s fastest-growing emerging economy, and World Bank projections show that it will remain so for the next two years. Though the focus of global attention, the country has the China factor to contend with, and take into account the opportunities and challenges Donald Trump’s US presidency might present. Leading personalities from the government, policy-making, economy and India Inc, among others, will discuss all this and more at the second edition of Manthan, the annual Business Standard summit, which kicks off on February 27 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The two-day, high-profile event, which marks 50 years of Business Standard’s publication, will have Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the inaugural address on the theme, “The Great Reset: India in a New World Order”, on the morning of February 27. During a fireside chat after her address, Sitharaman will delve deeper into the subject of India’s unique position in the world.

A conversation with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on integrating India with global value chains will follow on Day 2, February 28.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav among those who will discuss India’s position in a new world order at the second edition of Business Standard Manthan The summit will also see Union Railways and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussing India’s vast journey, from semiconductor chips to tracks, and Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav speaking of the role of India’s climate actions amid a new America under Trump.

Among the galaxy of speakers who will share their thoughts on how the world now looks at India and how India leverages its position in the world will be PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, and Suman Bery, vice chairperson of NITI Aayog.

The conversations with industry leaders will take a 360-degree approach, spanning the arena of banking, markets and investment, the matter of state finances, defence, with the focus being on private sector’s engagement in this critical area, renewable energy, the oft-debated sphere of agriculture, the future of jobs, and also the luxury sector, with a discussion on creating world-renowned Indian brands.

Business Standard Manthan was launched in 2024 to provide a new forum to thought leaders at home and abroad for deliberating on major economic, business and strategic policy options, as also the challenges that face the Indian economy. In its second year, the summit will take those vibrant discussions forward with top minds coming together over two energy-packed days.