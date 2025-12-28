Goa braces for nearly 500,000 tourists ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Goa is bracing for an influx of tourists in the run-up to New Year's Eve, as at least five lakh visitors are expected to throng the beaches and party hotspots of the coastal state to usher in the festivities, an official said on Sunday.

The state tourism department claimed that the December 6 nightclub fire that killed 25 people in Arpora village in North Goa didn't seem to have impacted the activities.

Talking to PTI Videos, State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said Goa is a safe destination, and people will continue to enjoy their New Year celebrations here.

Popular beaches are gearing up for grand firework displays, while shacks are transforming into high-energy party zones that will keep buzzing late into the night.

The state was fully geared up to receive visitors from India and abroad, Naik said. "Goa is all set to welcome tourists for the New Year's Eve celebrations. We have seen a large number of tourists coming into the state this entire year," he said. While the number of tourists was considerably low due to flight cancellations in the first week of December, things have picked up, and now visitors are crowding the beaches and the hinterland, Naik said. "Regular chartered flights are coming in from Russia and the UK. Apart from these, new chartered services have been started to new destinations and will continue to come till March," he said.

Tourists were seen soaking in the festive atmosphere at restaurants, flea markets and promenades in Calangute and Baga in North Goa and South Goa's beaches, including Benauli, Majorda, Colva and Palolem. For domestic tourists, the New Year celebrations make Goa the destination of choice this time of the year. Vaibhav, a tourist from Kolhapur, said, "We came to Goa during the Christmas season to celebrate the holidays. As you can see, the beaches are very crowded, and it feels really nice to be here in Goa." Social media influencers and content creators are using the vibrant atmosphere as a backdrop for their work, mixed with leisure.