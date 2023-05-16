Home / India News / Goa govt notifies modified interest rebate scheme to boost economic growth

Goa govt notifies modified interest rebate scheme to boost economic growth

The Goa govt believes the modified interest rebate scheme, notified on Tuesday, will create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, boost employment opportunities, and drive overall economic growth

Press Trust of India Panaji
Goa govt notifies modified interest rebate scheme to boost economic growth

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goa government believes the modified interest rebate scheme, notified on Tuesday, will create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, boost employment opportunities, and drive overall economic growth in the coastal state.

The Mukhyamantri Modified Interest Rebate Scheme was announced in the Budget to promote industrial development.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the new scheme is aimed at encouraging investments in various sectors and promoting industrial development in the state, including the industrially underdeveloped talukas.

He said the scheme reflects the state government's commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and equal opportunities for entrepreneurs across all regions.

The scheme will be implemented for a period of five years, starting from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028, and it applies to both new and existing industrial/MSME loans disbursed by EDC (Economic Development Corporation).

He said that as per the scheme, the units located in the industrially underdeveloped talukas of Goa are eligible to receive a five per cent per annum interest rebate.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Congress state prez alleges BJP govt 'failed' to protect wildlife in Goa

Social harmony achieved by embracing all with open heart: Bhupender Yadav

Advocate K V Viswanathan's name recommended by Collegium to become 58th CJI

Indians fail German language test to qualify for asylum permit: Report

Basmati farmlands in Jammu adopt reaper tech to get rid of stubble menace

Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

Topics :Goaeconomic growth

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story