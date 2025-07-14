Home / India News / Goa, Haryana get new governors, Kavinder Gupta named Lt guv of Ladakh

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the governor of Haryana, and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been named the governor of Goa

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointments of new governors for Haryana and Goa on Monday (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointments of new governors for Haryana and Goa on Monday, along with a new lieutenant governor for the Union Territory of Ladakh.
 
According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been named the governor of Haryana, while Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the governor of Goa.  
The former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier BD Mishra (Retired) as lieutenant governor of the union territory of Ladakh, it said.
    (More details awaited)  

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

