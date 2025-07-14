Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

The investigation into the alleged rape of a student at a premier Kolkata B-school stalled after the survivor and her family declined to cooperate with the police, The Times of India reported.

Despite forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the police have been unable to proceed due to the family’s silence and withdrawal from the case.

The investigating team has gathered crucial evidence including soft drink bottles, water bottles and two types of hair strands, from the location of the alleged incident.

The SIT has also collected logbooks of the main gate and the hostel gate along with CCTV footage of multiple campus locations, yet the investigation remains stalled without any cooperation from the victim and her family.

What is the case about? The incident reportedly took place inside the hostel of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), involving a 24-year-old woman and an MBA student, who was later arrested. The 24-year old psychologist had alleged that she was offered pizza and a drink after being invited to the male student’s hostel room for a counselling session. She felt dizzy after consuming the given drinks and recalls being allegedly assaulted before losing consciousness. The complaint was originally filed by the survivor with the Haridevpur police station, reported The Times of India. However, just a day later, the survivor’s father stated publicly that no rape had occurred and accused the police of coercion.

SIT formed, but no headway Kolkata Police had formed a three-member SIT, led by assistant Commissioner, to probe the case. The team began work promptly but has been unable to move forward as the survivor has not submitted to a medico-legal examination, nor has she handed over her clothes or phone which are crucial pieces of evidence. "In an ideal situation, we would have spoken to the survivor at length, got her medico-legal test done and collected her clothes and phone, which are all crucial evidence in such a probe. However, we haven't been able to do this as the survivor is not cooperating. We called her to the police station, but she has not come," a senior officer said, as quoted by The Times of India.