66 Arunachal villages along Myanmar border to be developed under VVP: CM

These villages fall within Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the frontier state, CM Khandu said in a post on social media

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote that focus will be on roads, telecom, electricity, livelihoods and skill development
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said 66 villages in the state along the Indo-Myanmar border have been identified for development under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

These villages fall within Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the frontier state, Khandu said in a post on social media.

He said while 42 villages are located in Changlang district, 13 are in Longding and 11 in Tirap district.

Terming the initiative as last-mile development', Khandu wrote that focus will be on roads, telecom, electricity, livelihoods and skill development.

According to the 2011 census, Wakka village in Longding has the highest population among the selected villages with over 2,000 residents, followed by Gandhigram in Changlang with 1,754 people and Khanu in Longding with 1,629.

The least populated villagesall from Changlang districtinclude Old Potuk (41), Gaherigram (57), and Lungtung (71).

In Tirap district, the identified villages are Old Bunting, Sanliam, Raho, Lazu, Noglo, Upper Chinhan, Lower Chinhan, Tutnyu, Lonyen, New Kothung, and Nogna.

Wakka, Khanu, Chongkhow, Chop, Khogla, Kampong, Jagan, Khasa, Konnu, Konsa, Lower Pongchau, Pongchau, Pongchau HQ, and Votnu have been identified in Longding district.

In Changlang, 42 villages across seven blocks namely Khagam-Miao, Kantang, Khimiyong, Manmao, Nampong, Yatdam, and Vijoynagar have been identified.

Officials said the programme aims to address gaps in livelihood, infrastructure, tourism, skill development, and connectivityincluding roads, telecom, housing, and renewable energyto encourage residents to stay in the border villages.

In the first phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, the Centre had approved 455 villages along the Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Tibet border on February 15, 2023. Of these, 135 villages were unconnected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Arunachal PradeshPema KhanduIndia-Myanmarborder development

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

