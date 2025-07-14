Marriages sacred to Hindus at stake due to couples' trivial issues: HC

Marriages considered sacrosanct by Hindus are at stake now because of small and trivial issues between couples, the Bombay High Court remarked while quashing a dowry harassment case against a man and his family members.

The Nagpur bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and M M Nerlikar, in an order dated July 8, held that in matrimonial disputes, if a reunion is not possible, the same should be ended immediately to ensure the lives of the parties involved are not ruined.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a man and his family members seeking to quash a dowry harassment case registered against them by his estranged wife in December 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Marriage isn't ownership': HC slams man for posting wife's intimate video The estranged couple informed the court that they had settled their dispute and had been granted a divorce by mutual consent. The woman informed the court that she had no objection if the case was quashed, as she wished to move on with her life. The court, while quashing the case, said though the provisions pertaining to dowry harassment and unnatural sex of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act are non-compoundable, to secure the ends of justice, courts can quash the proceedings. The court stated that considering the recent trend of filing cases against many persons from the husband's side, it has become imperative to look into matrimonial disputes from a different angle.