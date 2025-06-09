Goa health minister apologises to doctors amid GMC protest unrest

A massive protest broke out at Goa Medical College (GMC) on Monday as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students united in anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, demanding a public apology and an end to VIP culture in hospitals.

The protests came after an incident in which Health Minister Rane used harsh language against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a visit to GMC. The Health Minister was accused of humiliating and disrespecting a senior doctor, Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, during an inspection.

The protest saw widespread participation from medical professionals across departments.

While speaking to ANI, one of the doctors, Pratik Sawant, said, "The doctors of GMC strongly condemn the verbal abuse of our colleague that happened in the Emergency Medicine and Trauma Department's casualty on Saturday."

"I have worked for twenty-nine years in GMC. This unfortunate incident happened to one of my colleagues, and his specific demand is that the Health Minister should respect his time during his working hours and conduct a public apology," another doctor, Nazrat, told ANI. In response to the backlash, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in a post on X, expressed regret over his behaviour. "During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret how I addressed the situation. It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional," Rane wrote.

He further added, "Doctors hold a sacred and noble position in our society. They work tirelessly to heal, to comfort, and to save lives. I hold the highest respect for their contribution to our state. While I may have erred in my communication, my intent was always to ensure that no patient is denied timely care and that our public health system remains responsive and compassionate." Rane, in his statement, also addressed the ongoing disruption, saying, "I am equally concerned about the disruption in services at Goa Medical College, which is now impacting thousands of innocent patients. The public is bearing the brunt of this situation, and I urge all our doctors to reflect on the larger responsibility we share--the welfare of our people."

He warned against politicising the incident, "This issue is now unfortunately being politicised, turning a professional matter into a political confrontation. That is not the path we should follow. Let us not allow the sanctity of GMC and its service to the people be diminished by external agendas." Rane concluded his appeal by urging medical professionals to return to duty. "I appeal to our doctors to return to duty with the same passion and commitment that defines their profession. Disservice to the people of Goa, in any form, cannot be justified," he said. "Let us all rise above this moment, reaffirm our shared commitment to public health, and work together to ensure that no patient suffers due to misunderstandings or misplaced priorities. Goa looks up to its doctors with pride. Let us continue to live up to that trust."