Home / India News / Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

The Luthra brothers, who landed in the capital today, will be produced before the Patiala House Court, and the officials will be seeking their transit remand, the report suggested

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra
The duo that fled to Thailand on December 6, are owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane, where a devastating fire killed at least 20 staff members and five tourists | Photo: X
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the two brothers linked to the deadly fire that killed 25 people in a nightclub in Goa's Arpora, have landed in Delhi after being deported by Thai officials. 
 
The Luthra brothers were handed over to Indian authorities on their arrival at the airport and were taken into custody for further legal proceedings. The duo is expected to be produced before a Delhi court, news agency PTI said, citing sources. 
  
The duo that fled to Thailand on December 6, are owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane, where a devastating fire killed at least 20 staff members and five tourists. While the emergency teams were still battling to contain the fire and rescue those trapped, the Luthra brothers fled from the country.
 
Saurabh and Gaurav were detained by Thai Police on December 11 from a resort in Phuket after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai officials to deport them, news agency ANI reported.
 
After the duo left India, an Interpol Blue Corner notice was issued at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the brothers. A criminal case was registered against the Luthra brothers by the Goa police on December 7 at the Arpora-Anjuna police station in North Goa under Sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
 
According to the FIR, the accused, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, organised a fire show at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora on December 6 without adequate precautions. It is alleged that the event was held without proper fire safety equipment or other mandatory safety arrangements.
 
The December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa raised serious questions over alleged fire safety violations and lapses by the management. 
 
Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane into a public interest litigation. “Someone has to be held accountable” for the tragedy, the court observed.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Bill will weaken MGNREGA: Priyanka slams govt for renaming obsession

Parliament Session LIVE: VB G RAM G Bill, new insurance bill introduced in Lok Sabha

13 dead, 25 inured as several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra Expressway

National Herald case: Delhi court rejects ED's complaint against Gandhis

Goa officials seal popular restaurant 'The Cape Goa' over safety violations

Topics :GoaBS Web ReportsThailandFire accident

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story