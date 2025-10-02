Home / India News / Goa's 2025-26 tourism season begins with arrival of flight from Russia

Goa's 2025-26 tourism season begins with arrival of flight from Russia

Passengers of the first international flight of the season were given a traditional welcome by the state tourism department

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra
Goa's economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which serves as its backbone by generating significant revenue and employment. The tourism season of the coastal state, which begins in October, lasts till May.
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa's tourism season 2025-26 kicked off on Thursday with the arrival of a charter flight from Russia, at Manohar International Airport in North Goa during wee hours.

Passengers of the first international flight of the season were given a traditional welcome by the state tourism department.

Director of state tourism Kedar Naik was present at the airport located at Mopa in North Goa to welcome the travellers. A senior tourism department official said that this season will witness the introduction of three new weekly flights from Novosibirsk city in Russia which will land at the Mopa airport.

"These additional services, together with the existing flights from Yekaterinburg and Moscow, will increase Aeroflot's operations to nine flights per week, highlighting the strong demand for Goa as a preferred tourist destination," he said. The second 158-seater charter flight from Novosibirsk will land in Goa on October 3 at 6 am.

Yekaterinburg will connect to Goa with B737-800 flights carrying 158 passengers each, arriving on October 4 at 6.05 am and again on October 5 at 8.05 am. A direct service from Moscow on the larger A330-300 aircraft, offering 296 seats, is scheduled to arrive on October 5 at 9 am. He said that expanding beyond Russia, international connectivity will be further enhanced as charter flights from Kazakhstan commence operations to Goa from October 25. The tourism department has said the expanded network is expected to significantly increase the flow of international tourists into the state, particularly during the high-demand year-end season. In a media statement issued here, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said, "Goa is ready to welcome tourists with open arms as we step into a vibrant new season." "The arrival of the first charter flight reaffirms Goa's position as a preferred global destination. With enhanced safety, infrastructure, and immersive experiences, we are committed to ensuring that every visitor feels the warmth of Goan hospitality while discovering the unique blend of culture, traditions, and natural beauty our state offers," he said.

Goa's economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which serves as its backbone by generating significant revenue and employment. The tourism season of the coastal state, which begins in October, lasts till May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CSS officer's fall from Shastri Bhawan linked to workplace harassment

103 Naxalites, 49 with bounties worth over ₹1 crore, surrender in Bijapur

No substitute to self-reliance: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on US tariffs

Police arrest Youtuber Wasim Akram in Palwal, allege espionage for ISI

'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

Topics :India NewsGoaGoa Tourism India tourismRussia

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story