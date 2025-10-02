'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

While speaking at the first 'ISAS-Khattar Family Lecture' in the National University of Singapore, Kant said, "India is a very large country. For ongoing efforts to make India's decades, and India's century, every state and UT of the country must carry the ambition to become the next Singapore -- dynamic, innovative and globally competitive".

Kant, who has also previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of government think-tank NITI Aayog, described Singapore as “a critical partner" in India's journey of economic progress and infrastructure development. He highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which spans eight areas: economic cooperation, skills, digitisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, culture, and defence.

Kant added that the cooperation further extends to technology, cross-border payments like UPI and PayNow, blockchain and fintech, green energy, and economic reforms through trade agreements and business regulation easing.

India’s relationship with Singapore is considered significant, with the city-state being the largest foreign investor in the country, accounting for around a quarter of India’s foreign direct investment inflows. Last month, the two nations signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in aviation, skill development, green and digital shipping, space, and digital asset innovation, including the development of next-generation financial infrastructure.

Kant further urged Asian countries to combine efforts to bridge gaps and create models for inclusive, sustainable growth amid a challenging global economic and trade environment. "India's development pathway has many lessons for the Global South – how digital tools empower citizens, how clean energy can be scaled, how bold reforms restore confidence," he said. (With PTI inputs.)