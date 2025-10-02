Home / India News / 'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

India's former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant described Singapore as "a critical partner" in India's journey of economic progress and infrastructure development, highlighting cooperation between the two

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations
Amitabh Kant urged Asian countries to combine efforts to bridge gaps and create models for inclusive, sustainable growth amid a challenging global economic and trade environment.(File photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) should take a page from Singapore’s approach to urbanisation, free enterprise, and economic liberalisation, India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said in Singapore on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.
 
While speaking at the first 'ISAS-Khattar Family Lecture' in the National University of Singapore, Kant said, "India is a very large country. For ongoing efforts to make India's decades, and India's century, every state and UT of the country must carry the ambition to become the next Singapore -- dynamic, innovative and globally competitive".
 
Kant, who has also previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of government think-tank NITI Aayog, described Singapore as “a critical partner" in India's journey of economic progress and infrastructure development. He highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which spans eight areas: economic cooperation, skills, digitisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, culture, and defence. 
 
Kant added that the cooperation further extends to technology, cross-border payments like UPI and PayNow, blockchain and fintech, green energy, and economic reforms through trade agreements and business regulation easing.
 
India’s relationship with Singapore is considered significant, with the city-state being the largest foreign investor in the country, accounting for around a quarter of India’s foreign direct investment inflows. Last month, the two nations signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in aviation, skill development, green and digital shipping, space, and digital asset innovation, including the development of next-generation financial infrastructure.
 
Kant further urged Asian countries to combine efforts to bridge gaps and create models for inclusive, sustainable growth amid a challenging global economic and trade environment. "India's development pathway has many lessons for the Global South – how digital tools empower citizens, how clean energy can be scaled, how bold reforms restore confidence," he said.  (With PTI inputs.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan probe child deaths linked to cough syrup batches

Delhi-NCR office leasing rises 2.5x in Jul-Sep on strong corporate demand

Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as commerce secretary from October 1

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Topics :India-SingaporeAmitabh KantSingapore-IndiaeconomyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story