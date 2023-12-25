Home / India News / Good Governance Day: Centre to launch curated training prog for govt staff

Good Governance Day: Centre to launch curated training prog for govt staff

The Centre will launch three new features on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform: My iGOT, blended programmes, and curated programmes

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, the statement issued on Sunday said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The Centre will launch curated training programmes for government employees on Good Governance Day on Monday, an official statement said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, the statement issued on Sunday said.

Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, will launch three new features on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform: My iGOT, blended programmes, and curated programmes, it said.

My iGOT delivers targeted training courses on the home page of individual officers that directly address the unique capacity-building needs of the officer as identified in the capacity-building plan for their ministries/departments thereby facilitating a highly personalised, focused and targeted capacity-building experience, it said.

More than 28 lakh users have onboarded the platform till now with about 830 high-quality e-learning courses being made available on the platform, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Blended programmes on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform will facilitate equitable access to training methodologies across all levels to meet the dynamic training needs of the officials, it said.

Blended programmes integrate traditional offline (in-person) classroom courses with online learning components, it said.

It enables officers and faculty to leverage the flexibility and convenience of online courses while retaining the invaluable benefits of face-to-face classroom interactions, the statement said.

Curated programmes on iGOT Karmayogi are designed to cater to the diverse learning needs of the ministries/departments and training institutions.

The course providers will be able to curate relevant content, resources, and assessments from the repository of iGOT with a programmatic approach to provide a tailored learning journey, it said.

Singh will on Monday launch 12 domain-specific capacity-building e-learning courses developed in two months as part of the Annual Capacity Building Plan of the DoPT by Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab.

These 12 courses will not only directly address the domain competency requirements of the civil servants working in DoPT, but also help the other government organisations in handling functional matters on a day-to-day basis in an effective manner, the statement said.

The minister will also launch a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable and Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) meant for capacity-building of middle management civil servants in the central secretariat.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

