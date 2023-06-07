Home / India News / Goods train kills six labourers sheltering under it in Odisha's Jajpur

Goods train kills six labourers sheltering under it in Odisha's Jajpur

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Goods train kills six labourers sheltering under it in Odisha's Jajpur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha's Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

As a result, six of the labourers were killed and two were injured, he added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway said, The contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for railway work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road (station).

The reserve rake without an engine started rolling due to the thunderstorm causing the accident, it said.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Will review law banning cow slaughter, amendment to APMC Act: Siddaramaiah

Odisha train crash: Rlys use AI-powered portal to identify unclaimed bodies

As 'Biparjoy' cyclone threat looms, Gujarat govt says fully prepared

No respite from heatwave yet, IMD issues warning for Delhi-NCR and UP

India needs to take mfg to rural areas to bridge income gap, say experts

Topics :freight trainsOdisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story