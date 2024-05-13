Google Doodle celebrates the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Google Doodle is celebrating the festival of democracy on May 13 when the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins today. The fourth phase of voting will take place in 96 parliamentary constituencies in 9 states and 1 Union Territory. In this phase of voting, all 175 Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly seats and 28 Odisha seats are undergoing polling today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray during phase four of the Lok Sabha Elections

This Google Doodle celebrating General Elections 2024 will only be visible to the people of India. They have shared an inked icon logo in the earlier phases that were held on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

In this fourth phase, Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, Telangana has 17, Uttar Pradesh has 13, Maharashtra has 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have eight seats each, Bihar has five, Jharkhand and Odisha have four each and Jammu and Kashmir has one.

PM Modi also took to his X handle (erstwhile Twitter) and urged the people of these constituencies to vote in large numbers, hoping that young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting.

He wrote, “In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"

The polling in all these seats began at 7 am and it will wrap up at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies. Telangana has the most number of nominations at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies.