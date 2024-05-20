Home / India News / Google Doodle commemorates 5th phase of elections 2024 with voting symbol

Google Doodle commemorates 5th phase of elections 2024 with voting symbol

More than 695 candidates are competing from 49 constituencies with over 89.5 million people qualified to vote. Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections begins in 49 seats across 8 states

Google Doodle on 5th phase of Indian Elections 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Monday's Google Doodle commemorated the fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by including a symbolic gesture of an inked index finger on its logo to celebrate the continuation of India's democratic franchise. 
Google launched the doodle on its homepage, replacing its famous logo with a picture portraying an uplifted index finger marked with ink – an image representing the democratic process of Indian elections. 

Users are taken to the search results for the recent information regarding the 18th general elections in India by clicking on the Doodle.

5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are the candidates?

The Election Commission of India reports that 66.95 percent of eligible voters participated in all four phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Key election battles today incorporate Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP), Amethi: Smriti Irani, Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP).
In Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (LJP). In Maharashtra, Bihar, it is Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD), key fights that would be seen by political gurus are in Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP), Mumbai North Central: Ujjwal Nikam (Independent), and so on. 

5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date and Time 

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 started at 7 am today. After voting in 379 Lok Sabha seats during the last four phases, 49 seats across 8 states went to the polls today, Monday, May 20. 
Voters from fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, thirteen seats in Maharashtra, seven seats in West Bengal, and five each in Bihar and Odisha are exercising their franchise today. Moreover, three seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir have likewise cast votes today.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, created to honour a scope of local and worldwide themes, including holidays, significant dates, and effective figures who have made prominent contributions to society.

Topics :Google DoodleGoogle SearchGoogle web search

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

