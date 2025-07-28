Home / India News / Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

The ED had called the officials of the two tech giants, first on July 21 and later extended their deposition to July 28 as they sought more time to appear

Google
Some actors, celebrities and sports persons are also under the scanner of the agency in these cases, and are expected to depose. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Representatives of Google on Monday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering probe linked to the promotion of "illegal" online betting and gambling platforms, official sources said.

Executives from Meta did not depose, they said.

The ED had called the officials of the two tech giants, first on July 21 and later extended their deposition to July 28 as they sought more time to appear.

The agency may also record the statement of a designated "compliance officer" of Google under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) apart from obtaining some documents from the company on Monday, the sources said.

A Google spokesperson had last week told PTI in a statement that the company was "committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads."  "We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe," the spokesperson had said.

There was no response from Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

The federal agency is probing several platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including alleged instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores.

The tech giants are understood to have been called by the ED to know how such illegal platforms place ads on their portals.

Some actors, celebrities and sports persons are also under the scanner of the agency in these cases, and are expected to depose.

The ED has claimed that illegal online betting and gambling platforms cheated people of their hard-earned money, and also laundered and evaded taxes to the tune of several crores of rupees.

Google also said its "continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats."  "Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India," the firm had said.

The ED is investigating more than a dozen cases linked to illegal gambling and betting platforms across the country, including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, whose main promoters hail from Chhattisgarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Presidential reference hides binding rulings on Governors: Kerala tells SC

In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

How can you question report after taking part, SC asks Justice Varma

Parliament LIVE news: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan

Topics :GoogleMetaverseEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering Social Media

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story