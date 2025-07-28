Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan

Delhi may soon join the ranks of global cities known for their late-night food culture, with a proposal underway to launch a dedicated post-10 pm food hub modelled on Indore’s popular 56 Dukan.

According to a report by NDTV, the pilot initiative is being led by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and is supported by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma . The proposal seeks to reimagine the nightlife in the national capital through a structured, safe, and culinary-driven public space.

What is 56 Dukan, and why is it inspiring this project?

Chappan Dukan, also known as '56 Dukan', is a vibrant street food market located in the heart of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Originally starting with 56 shops (hence the name), it has grown into one of India’s cleanest and most organised food streets. The market comes alive in the evenings with locals and tourists flocking to enjoy a wide variety of street foods, from Indore’s signature poha-jalebi to chaat, momos, sweets, and fusion snacks.

Iconic stalls like Johny Hot Dog, Vijay Chaat House, and Young Tarang are must-visits, offering affordable food. The area is pedestrian-only, well-lit, and family-friendly, making it a perfect spot for a relaxed evening. What will Delhi night food market look like? The proposed Delhi night food market will feature food trucks representing some of the city’s most popular eateries. Unlike pop-up stalls or traditional hawker zones, this market is intended to function as a curated after-hours destination, drawing in both residents and tourists. Where will this night food market be located? Initial plans have identified Connaught Place and Lodhi Road as potential areas to host the late-night food market.

“We want to offer the people of Delhi and tourists as well, a safe nightlife experience, and a concrete plan is being prepared for this,” Verma told NDTV, adding that the long-term vision is to match the vibrancy of Delhi’s daytime activity with a thriving nighttime alternative. The report emphasised that the market will operate under strict guidelines for security, hygiene, and crowd control. What will be the timings for Delhi's food market? In its current form, the project envisions a post-10 pm operating window, in contrast to earlier iterations that proposed a 6 pm to 10 pm schedule. Those earlier proposals included up to 50 vendors, each responsible for their own mobile setup, temporary seating, and clean-up. Only food items — vegetarian and non-vegetarian — would be permitted.

The idea of a night market in Delhi has been circulating since the run-up to the G20 Summit, when early blueprints explored more permanent kiosks and long-term infrastructure changes. However, concerns over zoning, heritage restrictions, and logistical constraints led officials to favour a flexible, mobile format. By starting with food trucks, the NDMC hopes to sidestep bureaucratic delays while gauging public response and economic viability. Other popular night food markets in India include: Khao Gallis in Mumbai Khao Gallis in Mumbai are street food hubs scattered across the city, offering a variety of affordable and diverse food. From the dosas and fusion snacks of Ghatkopar Khao Galli to the spicy chaats and Bombay sandwiches at Churchgate, each lane has its own charm. These food streets are especially popular with students, office-goers, and tourists looking for a quick, tasty bite on the go. Vile Parle’s Khao Galli near Mithibai College is known for experimental dishes and Jain-friendly options, while CST’s version blends traditional North and South Indian fare. Mohammed Ali Road, especially during Ramzan.

New Market in Kolkata New Market in Kolkata becomes a food hub at night, offering a mix of street eats and local flavours. Food stalls and small eateries come alive in the evening, serving everything from spicy rolls and momos to biryani and kebabs. The area around Hogg Market and Lindsay Street is especially popular, serving freshly grilled meats, tangy chaats, and sweet treats like kulfi and jalebi. Chatori Gali,1090 Chauraha in Lucknow Established in 2011, Chatori Gali at 1090 Chauraha in Lucknow, has evolved into a lively evening destination offering diverse street food from across India. From spicy chaats and momos to dosas, kebabs, and the iconic ₹1 dosa, it is especially popular among students and families.