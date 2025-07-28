Home / India News / In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

The certificate, dated July 24, was issued through the Bihar government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal

Dog babu
Screenshots of the purported certificate went viral on social media, raising questions about the government's verification process. (Photo: X/@INCKerala)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Authorities in Patna’s Masaurhi circle have filed a first information report (FIR) after a residence certificate was reportedly issued in the name of a stray dog called “Dog babu.”
 

What happened?

 
The certificate, dated July 24, reportedly bore a photograph of “Dog babu,” whose parents are recorded as “kutta babu” and “kutiya devi", the report added.
 
According to a report by The Times of India, the certificate was issued through the Bihar government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal. Under the state's Right to Public Service Act, residents can submit online applications for a certificate of residence, which is issued by the relevant authorities following verification.
 
Screenshots of the purported certificate went viral on social media, raising questions about the government's verification process.

What did the administration do?

 
The district administration stated the certificate “was cancelled as soon as the matter came to light", reported PTI.
 
“Besides, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator who fed the information in the system and the official who went on to issue the certificate,” they said.
 
The Sub-Divisional Officer of Masaurhi has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation and submit a report within 24 hours,  and “departmental and disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring officials", the statement added.

An intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls

 
The incident comes amid a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections later this year. The Supreme Court recently urged the Election Commission to also accept Aadhaar and ration cards as valid identity documents during the verification process.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How can you question report after taking part, SC asks Justice Varma

Parliament LIVE news: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan

3-yr law practice rule for judicial services exam applies prospectively: SC

Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Lidwas

Topics :BiharBihar governmentPatnaDOGBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story