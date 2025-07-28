In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

Authorities in Patna’s Masaurhi circle have filed a first information report (FIR) after a residence certificate was reportedly issued in the name of a stray dog called “Dog babu.”

What happened?

The certificate, dated July 24, reportedly bore a photograph of “Dog babu,” whose parents are recorded as “kutta babu” and “kutiya devi", the report added.

According to a report by The Times of India, the certificate was issued through the Bihar government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal. Under the state's Right to Public Service Act, residents can submit online applications for a certificate of residence, which is issued by the relevant authorities following verification.

Screenshots of the purported certificate went viral on social media, raising questions about the government's verification process. ALSO READ: 6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk What did the administration do? The district administration stated the certificate “was cancelled as soon as the matter came to light", reported PTI. “Besides, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator who fed the information in the system and the official who went on to issue the certificate,” they said. The Sub-Divisional Officer of Masaurhi has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation and submit a report within 24 hours, and “departmental and disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring officials", the statement added.