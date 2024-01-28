Home / India News / Governance of Lord Ram source of inspiration for Constitution makers: PM

Governance of Lord Ram source of inspiration for Constitution makers: PM

"And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," he said

File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya brought crores of people together and asserted that the collective strength of the country was visible around the time of the event.

In the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of this year, Modi said the governance of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for Constitution makers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," he said.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together, he said.

"Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart," Modi said.

During this period, many people sang Ram bhajans and dedicated them to Lord Ram, while on January 22 evening the whole country lit 'Ram Jyoti' and celebrated Diwali, he noted.

"During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi said many people honoured with Padma awards recently were those who worked at grassroots and away from limelight to make big changes.

"I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people's Padma," he said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

India cooperating with Canada into Sikh separatist's killing probe: Ex-NSA

1 dead, 17 injured as wooden stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple

Employment process for 150,000 employees complete, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Trains, flights delayed as dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, UP, and Bihar

LIVE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar submits resignation to Guv Rajendra V Arlekar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatLord RamAyodhyaRam temple

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story