Employment process for 150,000 employees complete, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw highlighted the annual employment procedure and the objective behind it

He further said that, for some reason, if they are unsuccessful in the current year, they can again appear in the next year.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the railways is planning to create more employment opportunities, and that the employment process for 150,000 posts is complete.

"We have recently completed the employment process for one lakh fifty-thousand employees and immediately after concluding that, we have started the new process from the selection of assistant Loka pilot (ALP's.) This is the first step," he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted the annual employment procedure and the objective behind it.

"There will be more employment opportunities in technical and non-technical popular categories in Group D. Instead of bunching everything together, our objective now is to have more employment. An annual recruitment process has been commenced so that more and more people can get opportunities," he added.

General Manager East Central Railway, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, said "Railway has started a new recruitment process. The railway will create vacancies every year on a regular basis. Railway infrastructure and operations are increasing every year. The vacancies will be filled on a yearly basis in multiple categories. The recruitment of 5,696 ALP (assistant loco pilots) has already started in this direction as of January 20. The applicants will have opportunities every year to participate in the recruitment process."

He further said that, for some reason, if they are unsuccessful in the current year, they can again appear in the next year.

"Earlier, the railway used to carry out recruitment once every three or four years. Now the railway will access the vacancies every year and carry out the recruitment process. The first notification of 5,696 loco pilots has already been issued on January 20. Now the candidate will get more opportunities in railway," he added.

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawRailways employees

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

