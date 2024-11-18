Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt appoints K Sanjay Murthy as next Comptroller and Auditor General

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu

K Sanjay Murthy
He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
The government on Monday said K Sanjay Murthy will be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.

He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

