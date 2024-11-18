Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol held in US: Report

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol held in US: Report

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area

arrest
Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Baba Siddique murder case: Court sends 2 more accused to police custody

Punjab's Fazilka-based person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter Shivkumar sent to custody till Nov 19

How Mumbai Police captured key accused in Baba Siddique murder in 25 days

Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others arrested in Baba Siddique murder case from UP

Topics :Baba SiddiqueMurderMumbai police

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story