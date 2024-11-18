BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malaviya dies at 88; irreparable loss, says PM Modi

Retired Justice Giridhar Malaviya, the grandson of Banaras Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, died on Monday at his house in Prayagraj. He was 88.

Manoj Malaviya said his father had been unwell since last week but did not suffer from any major illness.

Malaviya is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Malaviya served as a judge at the Allahabad High Court from 1988 to 1998. In November 2018, he was unanimously elected as the Banaras Hindu University Chancellor.

"The Banaras Hindu University is deeply saddened by the passing away of Honourable Chancellor, Justice (retd) Sh. Giridhar Malaviya ji. Our heartfelt tributes," BHU said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed his demise an "irreparable loss" to the country.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the entire country as well as the world of education. His contribution to the Ganga Cleanliness Campaign will always be remembered. He had also created a distinct identity for himself through his work in the judicial service," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I had the privilege of meeting him personally several times. He was the proposer from my parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, which will remain unforgettable for me. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the death "extremely sad" and a loss for the world of education.

"He will always be remembered for his unforgettable contribution to judicial service and the Ganga cleaning campaign. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai said the news of Malaviya's demise was "heartbreaking." "I pray to Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath ji to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow," Rai posted on X in Hindi.

Malaviya's last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Rasulabad Ghat in Prayagraj, his son said.