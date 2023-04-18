Home / India News / Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme

Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme

A total of eight projects worth Rs 683 crore were approved. Four projects were also approved worth 407.39 crores, with the intention of cleaning River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna

BS Web Team New Delhi
Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, G Asok Kumar, Director General, of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) led the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). 
According to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau, in the meeting of the executive committee, a total of eight projects worth Rs 683 crore were approved. Four projects were also approved worth Rs 407.39 crores, with the intention of cleaning River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna. These projects were approved for pollution abatement in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and are a part of the Hindon Rejuvenation Plan. 

According to the release, Hindon River is included in the list of Priority I polluted rived stretches. The four projects that have been approved in the Shamli district include the construction of- 
i) A five million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) (Nirmal Jal Kendra), five KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Babri and Bantikhera villages

ii) A five MLD STP, five KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Banat town
ii) A 40 MLD STP, 20 KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Shamli

iv) A 10 MLD STP, 10 KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Thana Bhawan town.
The projects that have been approved are to prevent the flow of polluted water from getting into River Krishna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Hindon and discharges pollution from Shamli into the river.

Ahead of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh in 2025, one project was sanctioned for the development of seven ghats in Prayagraj., which includes Dashashmedh Ghat, Quila Ghat, Naukayan Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Maheva Ghat, and Rasulabad Ghat. According to the report, these ghats will be developed with amenities like changing rooms, areas for bathing, and drinking water points among others.
The executive committee of NMCG also approved two sewage management projects, one in Bihar and the other one in Madhya Pradesh. 

In Bihar, the construction of three STPs (7 MLD, 3.5 MLD, and 6 MLD in Zones 1 and 2 respectively) has been sanctioned, which will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 77.39 crores. It aims to prevent the flow of polluted water into River Kiul, a tributary of River Ganga.
In Madhya Pradesh, the construction of a 22 MLD STP, 2.38 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) along with other works has been approved at a cost of Rs 92.78 crore.

During the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee, Asok Kumar urged the state officials to engage in solar farming on STP sites, thereby encouraging the use of solar power to run Nirmal Jal Kendras.

Topics :Namami Gange projectNamami Gange missionBS Web ReportsRiver projects

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Also Read

UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project

What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?

MV Ganga Vilas cruise could threaten endangered river dolphins: Experts

Why stereotypical portrayal of Asok the IITian in Dilbert escaped criticism

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

Balakot ops showed air power effectiveness in no war, no peace: IAF chief

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs: Govt

Delhi HC grants MeitY time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms

Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story