Govt considering legal action against Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok

The government is considering legal action against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Grok for failing to comply with laws governing the generation of objectionable images involving women and children, a senior government official said.

“We are taking legal opinion on how we should proceed with this. Our opinion is that, like many other accounts on X, the Grok account generates content. Now, since Grok’s account is generating content that falls afoul of the law of the land, it should be treated like any other account on the platform and be taken down,” the official said.