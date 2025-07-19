Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Over 4.2 mn Bihar voters not found at listed addresses during revision: EC

Over 4.2 mn Bihar voters not found at listed addresses during revision: EC

During the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list of the state, 95.92 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have been covered, with six more days still left for the exercise

voting

Booth-level officers have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and have established contact with the electors. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Saturday said nearly 42 lakh Bihar electors were not found at their addresses while over 7.50 lakh were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

During the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list of the state, 95.92 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have been covered, with six more days still left for the exercise.

The EC said it is making efforts to reach out to each voter with its booth-level officers and booth-level agents of political parties trying to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the draft electoral roll to be published in August.

 

With six more days to go for filling up of enumeration forms, the Election Commission said efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining nearly 32 lakh electors are added to the draft roll.

Booth-level officers have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and have established contact with the electors.

A concerted effort by the entire electoral machinery, along with yet another round of visits by the booth-level officers, has also been started to establish contact with the remaining electors, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar's poll sop: Free electricity for consumers upto 125 units

Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar elections 2025: What's at stake, who's competing, and why it counts

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon