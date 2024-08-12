Govt dedicated to working for overall welfare of society: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is dedicated to the overall welfare of the people, and as directed by Prime Minister Modi, the government is working for the development of all sections of people. "This government is working for the development of all sections of the people as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Manik Saha while inaugurating the newly constructed Shree Kumbhakali Bari in Ranirbazar on Sunday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the inauguration, Saha expressed his satisfaction with the rapid construction of the temple. "It is wonderful to be here. The temple was built in a very short period, thanks to the efforts of people from all parts of the area, including local traders. I want to thank everyone for that. We believe that nothing is possible without God's will. Wherever I am and whatever I do, it is God who does everything," he said.

Saha also mentioned that there have been discussions about expanding the temple area so that a Kumbh Mela could be organised here on a large scale in the future. He highlighted that a temple is a place where people can connect with one another.

"A blood donation camp is also being held here today. When donating blood, a divine thought comes into the person. It feels like the blood I am giving will go to someone without any discrimination. Even the donor does not know who will receive the blood, and the recipient does not know whose blood it is," he added.

Saha reiterated that the government is committed to serving the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is repeatedly emphasising 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.' He is working to restore religious places while also striving to elevate India to a higher level," he said.

The event also saw the presence of Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Ratan Chakraborty, and other eminent personalities. Additionally, saints and Maharajas from different states also participated at the inauguration ceremony. Manik Saha also planted trees in the Sri Kumbhakali temple area during the ceremony.