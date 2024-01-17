Home / India News / Govt disburses Rs 4,415 cr under different PLI schemes for 8 sectors so far

Govt disburses Rs 4,415 cr under different PLI schemes for 8 sectors so far

The schemes aim to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency, bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for eight sectors till October in this fiscal, an official said on Wednesday.

During 2022-23, the disbursement was Rs 2,900 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Incentive amount of around Rs 4,415 crore disbursed under PLI Schemes for eight sectors including Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing and Drones and Drone Components," Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur told reporters here.

The government in 2021 announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones, and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The schemes aim to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency, bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

Also Read

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Disbursal of Rs 79 cr under PLI for white goods expected in last quarter

Global hardware players in talks with local firms to manufacture under PLI

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

India outpaced several developed nations in ship-turnaround time: PM Modi

Fertiliser subsidy bill to fall up to 34 % to Rs 1.8 trillion this fiscal

Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya catches fire in UP's Unnao

UP restaurant offers free chole bhature for cancelling Maldives trip

Jallikattu: Two dead after bulls run rampage during festival in Tamil Nadu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PLI schememanufacturing Modi govtDPIIT

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story