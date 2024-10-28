Govt earns Rs 279 cr from scrap disposal during ongoing cleanliness drive

The Centre has earned Rs 279 crore revenue from disposal of scrap by its various departments and organisations during the ongoing month-long cleanliness campaign, officials said on Monday.

The special campaign 4.0 launched by the government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) as the nodal department, will attain its stated objectives of institutionalisation of cleanliness campaigns and reduction in pendency with a saturation approach, according to an official statement.

Giving details of the campaign being carried out from October 2-31, the Personnel Ministry said it has led to earning of Rs 279 crore through scrap disposal, freeing up of 127 lakh square feet of space for productive use and redressal of 4.27 lakh public grievances.

The statement said 29.47 lakh physical files were reviewed and 17.58 were identified and 15.44 lakh weeded out, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry, adding that 3.51 lakh e-files have been reviewed.

The progress of the campaign was reviewed by DARPG Secretary V Srinivas on October 25 in the seventh meeting of nodal officers of special campaign 4.0 for swachhata exercise and the disposal of pending matters held The meeting was attended by 192 senior officers, from 84 ministries and departments.

Some of the best practices that emerged during the week are cleaning of ghats after the immersion of idols during Durga Puja by the SMP Kolkata Port Trust; removal of 12 tonnes of waste and laying of concrete road at Kotwa Village, Prayagraj by The Bridge and Roof Co Ltd, Ministry of Heavy Industries; and the conservation of very old manuscripts and historical documents by the Asiatic Society, Ministry of Culture among others.