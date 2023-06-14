Home / India News / Govt employees to get ethics training to develop service spirit: CM Khattar

Govt employees to get ethics training to develop service spirit: CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said state government officers and employees would receive a training on ethics to develop the spirit of public service among them

Press Trust of India Gurugram
Govt employees to get ethics training to develop service spirit: CM Khattar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said state government officers and employees would receive a training on ethics to develop the spirit of public service among them.

Public servants should work for the welfare of the society by rising above group differences, Khattar said addressing a 'Naetikta Shivir' organised by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, according to a statement.

A target to make all 3.5 lakh officers and employees in the state aware of their moral values has been set, the Chief Minister said on HIPA's programme on ethics.

The purpose of the programme is to ensure that the public servant works with the spirit of responsibility towards serving the society, he said.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said Haryana is the first state in the country to introduce such a programme on ethics. He said that all officers and employees of the state will be connected with the programme.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, known for his research on Bhagavad Gita, also attended the 'Naetikta Shivir' and spoke on the topic of morality at the event.

Also Read

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Heading in right direction by maximising use of digital platforms: Khattar

Nearly 21,000 people affected by flood in Assam, says official bulletin

CM Vijayan, Indian Ambassador to US discuss bringing investments to Kerala

No lungi-nighty outdoors: Noida society issues dress code, withdraws later

Around 92% of developers using AI coding tools at work: Github Report

TN Minister Senthil misused office to engineer cash-for-jobs 'scam': ED

Topics :HaryanaManohar Lal KhattarEthics CommitteeGovt employees

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story