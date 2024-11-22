Govt funding 28 innovative ideas to address tomato price volatility

To address sharp volatility in retail prices of tomatoes, the government has selected and funded 28 innovative ideas, including making wine from tomato, under a hackathon for improving supply chain as well as processing levels, and it will now facilitate these startups to scale up their business.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Friday said Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) hackathon was launched in June last year to invite innovative ideas at various levels of the tomato value chain to ensure its availability to consumers at affordable prices and help tomato farmers get value for the produce.

The TGC was formulated by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with Ministry of Education (Innovation Cell).

"There is a high volatility in tomato prices. Rates increase sharply because of excessive rains, heat spells and pest attacks," Khare said, adding that there are at least 2-3 occasions in a year of sudden price hike as much as 100 per cent.

She pointed out that rates sometime fall drastically, affecting farmers' income.

Khare stressed that there is a need to strengthen supply chain, reduce pre as well as post-harvest losses and boost processing level to bring stability in prices for the benefit of both consumers and farmers.

India produces 20 million tonne of tomatoes annually.

"We received 1,376 ideas and out of that 423 were shortlisted in the first stage and finally 28 ideas were funded," Khare said.

These ideas were sought under two categories-- (i) students, research scholars and faculty members and (ii) industry individuals, Indian startups, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Limited Liability Partnership (LLPs), professionals.

Out of these 28 ideas, Khare informed that 14 patents have been registered.

These ideas have been tested and almost all of them have established startups. They will be trained how to pitch their novel ideas before investors and big corporates.

Asked about the way forward, Khare said the department will now hand hold these startups and help them meet investors as well as other corporates so that they can scale up their businesses.

The secretary said the inspiration to address price volatility in tomatoes came from the success the country has achieved in supplying milk, which is also a perishable item.

Khare talked about some of the innovative ideas including making wine from tomatoes.

"We have got good ideas. We will help them scale up to tide over the problem of price volatility," she said.

Tomato is produced almost in all the states in India, though in varying quantities.

Maximum production is in southern and western regions of India, contributing nearly 60 per cent of all-India production. Southern and Western regions being surplus states, feed to other markets depending on production seasons.

The production seasons are also different across regions.

The peak harvesting season occurred in December to February. The periods during July-August and October-November are the lean production months of tomato. July coinciding with monsoon season, adds to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses adding to price rise.