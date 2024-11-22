Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC flags lapses in Grap-IV in Delhi-NCR, seeks report on truck entry

The Supreme Court criticised delays in enforcing Grap-IV curbs as Delhi's AQI hit 'severe-plus' earlier this week; seeks reports on non-essential heavy vehicle entries at 13 major checkpoints

Photo: Reuters
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday resumed its hearing on a plea seeking urgent measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Earlier this week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had escalated to the ‘severe-plus’ category, prompting the implementation of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). These measures include banning truck entry and halting public construction projects temporarily.  

Delhi pollution: SC flags lapses in Grap implementation  

The top court criticised the Delhi government and police for failing to enforce Stage-IV restrictions, specifically regarding the entry of heavy vehicles into the city. It directed authorities to provide CCTV footage from all 13 major entry points to verify compliance.  
 
To further investigate, the court appointed 13 advocates to visit these checkpoints and report back by Monday (November 25) on whether non-essential heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi were being allowed entry.  

Delhi air pollution: Strict monitoring of Grap enforcement  

Earlier this week, during a related hearing, the Supreme Court directed states in the Delhi-NCR region to form teams to strictly implement Grap-IV measures.

Supreme Court hearing on Delhi pollution: Key points

Concerns over truck entry compliance 
The Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said that it is challenging to assume trucks banned under Grap-IV are not entering Delhi. They proposed deploying central police forces at all 13 entry points to monitor compliance, with a detailed report expected by November 25.  
 
Air quality levels in ‘severe-plus’ range 

Delhi’s AQI rose sharply to 485 on Monday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Grap categorises air quality into four stages, with Stage-IV (‘severe-plus’) activated when AQI exceeds 450.  

Delhi pollution news: SC criticises CAQM for delays in action

The Supreme Court criticised the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its delayed implementation of Grap measures. The Bench said that actions under Stage-III and Stage-IV should begin proactively when air quality starts deteriorating, rather than waiting for it to worsen further.  
 
The court said that ensuring a pollution-free environment is a constitutional duty of both the central and state governments. It called for immediate and comprehensive actions to reduce AQI levels, adding that anticipatory implementation of Grap measures are essential to address rising pollution effectively.  
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

