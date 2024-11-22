SC flags lapses in Grap-IV in Delhi-NCR, seeks report on truck entry

Delhi pollution: SC flags lapses in Grap implementation

The top court criticised the Delhi government and police for failing to enforce Stage-IV restrictions, specifically regarding the entry of heavy vehicles into the city. It directed authorities to provide CCTV footage from all 13 major entry points to verify compliance.

To further investigate, the court appointed 13 advocates to visit these checkpoints and report back by Monday (November 25) on whether non-essential heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi were being allowed entry.

Delhi air pollution: Strict monitoring of Grap enforcement

Earlier this week, during a related hearing, the Supreme Court directed states in the Delhi-NCR region to form teams to strictly implement Grap-IV measures.

Supreme Court hearing on Delhi pollution: Key points

Concerns over truck entry compliance

The Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said that it is challenging to assume trucks banned under Grap-IV are not entering Delhi. They proposed deploying central police forces at all 13 entry points to monitor compliance, with a detailed report expected by November 25.

Air quality levels in ‘severe-plus’ range

Delhi’s AQI rose sharply to 485 on Monday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Grap categorises air quality into four stages, with Stage-IV (‘severe-plus’) activated when AQI exceeds 450.

Delhi pollution news: SC criticises CAQM for delays in action

The Supreme Court criticised the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its delayed implementation of Grap measures. The Bench said that actions under Stage-III and Stage-IV should begin proactively when air quality starts deteriorating, rather than waiting for it to worsen further.

The court said that ensuring a pollution-free environment is a constitutional duty of both the central and state governments. It called for immediate and comprehensive actions to reduce AQI levels, adding that anticipatory implementation of Grap measures are essential to address rising pollution effectively.