Govt gives NITI V-C Suman Bery additional charge as chairman of EAC-PM

EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the prime minister

He replaced Bibek Debroy, who died on November 1. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery has been given additional charge as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) about a month ago, a senior government official said on Monday.

He replaced Bibek Debroy, who died on November 1.

Debroy, a key economic adviser to the prime minister whose prolific work included those related to economic theory, income inequality, and infrastructure financing, was admitted to the AIIMS on October 31.

"Bery has been given additional charge of EAC-PM as its chairman about a month ago," the official told PTI.

EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the prime minister.

At present, the composition of EAC-PM is: Sanjeev Sanyal (member), Shamika Ravi (member), Rakesh Mohan (part-time member), Sajjid Chinoy (part-time member), Neelkanth Mishra (part-time member), Nilesh Shah (part-time member), T T Ram Mohan (part-time member) and Poonam Gupta (part-time member).

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

