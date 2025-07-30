ED raids 18 places in Chhattisgarh in ₹500 crore medical supply scam probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched raids at 18 locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged ₹500 crore medical supply scam involving Mokshit Corporation and senior officials of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC) and Directorate of Health Services (DHS), officials said.
The searches are being carried out at the premises linked to some CGMSC and DHS officials, medical suppliers and others in Raipur, Durg and adjoining places, they said.
The ED is investigating suspected violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The action is against alleged irregularities in purchases of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023, through collusion with CGMSC officals that caused a loss of ₹550 crore to the state exchequer.
Once the rate contract was secured, officials said, the accused allegedly further manipulated DHS and CGMSC officials to issue purchase orders amounting to approximately ₹500 crore.
The raids aim to unearth evidence of financial irregularities, fraudulent procurement practices, and the alleged nexus between private entities and public officials in the state's healthcare procurement system.
