Govt launches 'Anna Chakra' platform to optimise PDS supply chain

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday unveiled 'Anna Chakra', a groundbreaking supply chain optimization tool for the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Developed in partnership with the World Food Programme and IIT-Delhi, the system leverages advanced algorithms to optimize foodgrain movement across the country's logistics network, an official statement said.

The initiative covers 4.37 lakh Fair Price Shops and 6,700 warehouses, targeting the country's food security programme serving 81 crore beneficiaries.

Preliminary assessments across 30 states project annual cost savings of Rs 250 crore with a Rs 58-crore reduction in quantity-kilometer metrics.

The tool integrates with the Railways' Freight Operations Information System and the PM Gati Shakti platform, marking a significant technological upgrade.

Simultaneously, Joshi launched the SCAN portal, a single-window system for states to submit and process food subsidy claims, promising streamlined workflow automation.

The optimization is expected to reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions, highlighting the government's dual focus on economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.