Ambanis, Noel Tata, other industry leaders attend Fadnavis swearing-in

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Captains of the industry, including richest Indian Mukesh Ambani and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, attended the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, was accompanied by his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika at the public event held at Azad Maidan in the country's financial capital.

Others present at the swearing-in, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani.

The event, held at the ground which has served as a protest site since colonial times, saw thousands of people from the general public in attendance.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Billionaire Kumarmangalam Birla, another city-based industrialist, also attended the event along with his daughter Ananya. The father-daughter duo was seated close to financial services industry veteran Deepak Parekh.

Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi and NSE's managing director and chief executive Ashish Chauhan were also seen at the event.

Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the event.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

