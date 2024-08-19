Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moves HC challenging notice by Kolkata Police

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moves HC challenging notice by Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday, asking him to appear before it

calcutta high court
The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday, asking him to appear before it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Roy's lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice.

The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday.

In his social media post, the veteran TMC MP demanded that the CBI undertake "custodial interrogation" of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Siddaramaiah moves HC against guv's nod for prosecution in MUDA scam

HC refuses to quash proceedings against six for disrespecting national flag

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

HC sets aside assessment proceeding against NRI over faceless issue

HC orders media houses to take down defamatory videos against RS MP Reddy

Topics :High CourtTMCdoctors protests

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story