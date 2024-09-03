Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt notifies constitution of 23rd Law Commission for three-year period

According to a law ministry order issued late Monday through a gazette notification, the panel will have a full-time chairperson and four full-time members including member-secretary

The term of the 22nd law panel ended on August 31. | File photo of law minister: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
The government on Monday notified the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission for a period of three years, with serving Supreme Court and high court judges as its chairperson and members.

The term of the 22nd law panel ended on August 31.

According to a law ministry order issued late Monday through a gazette notification, the panel will have a full-time chairperson and four full-time members including member-secretary.

The secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and the secretary of the Legislative Department will be its ex-officio members. There cannot be more than five part-time members, according to the order.

It said the chairperson/members of the Law Commission "who are serving judges of the Supreme Court/High Court shall perform their functions on a whole-time basis up to the date of retirement from the Supreme Court/High Court or expiry of the term of the Commission, whichever be earlier".

The time spent by them in the performance of such functions as chairperson/ Member of the Commission will be treated as "actual service".


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

