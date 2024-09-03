Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Need to bring a comprehensive anti-rape law: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

The Diamond Harbour MP also posted the hashtag #BengalShowsTheWay. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said there is a need to bring a comprehensive anti-rape law in a time-bound manner.

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill that seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, in a post on X claimed an incident of rape is taking place in the country every 15 minutes which raises the demand for such a law.

"Given the harrowing statistic of a rape every 15 minutes, the demand for a comprehensive time-bound anti-rape law is more pressing than ever. Bengal is leading the charge with its anti-rape bill," he said.
 


"The union must now take decisive action - whether by ordinance or BNSS amendment in the upcoming parliament session to ensure that justice is both swift and severe, with trials and convictions concluded in 50 days," he said.

The Diamond Harbour MP also posted the hashtag #BengalShowsTheWay claiming the state has pioneered in passing such a legislation.

Speaking in the assembly on the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment of the guilty.

"Rape is a curse against humanity and social reforms are required to prevent such crimes," she said.


Topics :Rape lawAnti-rape billTMCAbhishek Banerjee

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

