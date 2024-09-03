Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Influencers to help Bastar turn from terror turf to tourist destination

Influencers to help Bastar turn from terror turf to tourist destination

Bastar region is endowed with water falls, caves, and national parks like the enchanting Chitrakote waterfalls, also known as the Niagara Fall of India

Bison Horn Maria Tribal Dance Bastar
Bison Horn Maria Tribal Dance Bastar | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:46 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government is working on a plan to transform Bastar, once infamous for Maoists violence, into a thriving tourist destination.

Bastar region is endowed with water falls, caves, and national parks like the enchanting Chitrakote waterfalls, also known as the Niagara Fall of India. As security operations continue, the state government is working on a road map to revitalise the region.

Last week, the district administration invited social media influencers to explore Bastar’s unique culture and natural beauty.

“The influencers will now introduce Bastar’s rich cultural heritage, unique social fabric and places of historical and archaeological importance to a global audience,” said the spokesperson of Bastar district administration said.

Senior district administration officials held discussions with influencers from across the country, who pledged to tour the entire Bastar region over the next two years. They also expressed their commitment to preserving Bastar’s heritage and promoting it on the global tourism map through the ‘Bastar Madai’ concept, a festival celebrating local tribes, the spokesperson said.

The 'Bastar Madai' initiative aims to raise awareness about the region’s cultural richness, including the renowned 75-day Dussehra festival, which draws international tourists. The Madai festival, celebrated by the Gond Tribe from December to March, will serve as a key attraction.

District Collector Vijay Dayaram K said under Bastar Madai, tourists would get a chance to visit and explore other places too in Bastar.

The administration recently launched the theme music for ‘The Bastar Madai’ and unveiled the Bastar Tourist Circuit Map. The map features detailed information on 42 tourist sites, categorised by colour, and provides transport options to reach Bastar.

Previously, tourists primarily visited Bastar for its famous attractions like the Dussehra festival, Chitrakote Waterfall, Tirathgarh Waterfall, and Kutumsar Cave, the collector said. 

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

