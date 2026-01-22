Govt notifies GHG emission intensity targets for four industries

The government has notified greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity targets for four additional sectors under the carbon credit trading scheme (CCTS).

The notification, issued on January 13, requires 208 obligated entities across sectors, including petroleum refineries, petrochemicals, textiles and secondary aluminium, to meet emission reduction targets. Secondary aluminium refers to aluminium produced from recycled scrap.

This comes after the government notified targets for the aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali and pulp and paper sectors in October 2025. With this, 490 entities are now obligated to comply with the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025.

Launched in 2023, the CCTS is aimed at reducing GHG emissions in carbon-intensive sectors. Obligated entities that exceed their targets can receive Carbon Credit Certificates, which can then be traded with entities that fail to meet their targets.