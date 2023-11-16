Home / India News / Govt planning integrated transportation project for Central Vista area

Govt planning integrated transportation project for Central Vista area

Central Vista refers to the main government administrative buildings of the country. It houses the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, and India Gate, among other buildings

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government is working on a detailed transportation plan to connect different buildings of Central Vista in New Delhi, The Economic Times (ET) has reported, citing a senior government official in the know. To this end, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will soon hire a consultant to figure out the best mode of transportation for the area. The official told the newspaper that a technical evaluation was being undertaken and a consultant would soon be hired to support the plan.

What is the Central Vista?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Central Vista refers to the country's main government administrative buildings. Stretched over 3.2 kilometres in New Delhi, they include the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, India Gate, and National Archives. The Union government is rethinking its earlier plan to connect all these buildings by an underground metro about three kilometres in length. This aims to facilitate efficient connectivity between different government buildings of the Central Vista, an official aware of the development told The Economic Times.


An integrated mobility development plan
In August, the government invited bids to provide consulting services to make an integrated mobility development plan for Central Vista. Under the Central Vista project, the redevelopment of Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, was undertaken. Alongside this, the new parliament building was constructed. Besides, the construction work for the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings and the Vice-president's enclave is ongoing, the ET report said.

The ET report added that the integrated transportation plan project aims to connect government officials working in the buildings and decongest the area around Central Vista.


Total cost of Central Vista project
Estimates place the total cost of the Central Vista Project, including the development and redevelopment components, at about Rs 20,000 crore. The project's mandates include constructing a new parliament building, prime minister's residence, and central secretariat.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28

National Press Day 2023: Date, significance, and quotes to share today

Secularism does not mean non-religious, but respect to all faiths: EAM

BJP woos tribal vote in poll-bound states, cites icons and Murmu's election

'Waiting for the thank you': S Jaishankar on India softening oil markets

Delhi pollution row: LG Saxena attacks Delhi, Punjab govts over crisis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Central Vista ProjectBS Web ReportsParliamentDelhi MetroTransportation infrastructure

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story