Govt plans Rs 17,000 cr scheme for green hydrogen production: MNRE secy

The government has planned over Rs 17,000 crore in incentives to promote the manufacturing of electrolyzers and green hydrogen in the country, MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India

Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
The draft of the incentive scheme for electrolyzer manufacturing and a part of the incentive scheme for the production of green hydrogen have been finalized and will be rolled out soon.

The incentives will be provided under a scheme and the draft of the same has been prepared, Bhalla said.

The move will result in demand creation for the clean energy source, the official said.

The government is already working with respective ministries to promote green hydrogen. The Ministry is also working on provision of incentives for electrolyzer manufacturing and for production of green hydrogen, Bhalla said.

The MNRE Secretary said that "the draft of the incentive scheme for electrolyzer manufacturing and part of the incentive scheme for the production of green hydrogen have been finalized and will be rolled out soon. The total incentives being offered under the Hydrogen Mission are more than Rs 17,000 crore until the year 2030, which will be rolled out in tranches, so that the government will learn from the first tranche and evolve the second one."

The official also announced that the International Conference on Green Hydrogen will be held from July 5-7, 2023 in New Delhi.

Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary at MNRE, said around 25 sessions will be held at the three-day conference next month in Vigyan Bhawan.

The event will bring together the stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies in the entire green hydrogen value chain. Around 1,500 delegates from India and abroad from various countries like Japan, US, EU will also be taking part in the first conference of hydrogen in India.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

