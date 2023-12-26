Home / India News / Govt's advisory to social media portals on IT rules over deepfake concerns

Govt's advisory to social media portals on IT rules over deepfake concerns

The advisory mandates that intermediaries (digital and social media platforms) communicate prohibited content specified under IT Rules clearly and precisely to users

The directive specifically targets growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI-Deepfakes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has issued an advisory to all platforms to comply with IT rules amid growing concerns around deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI, according to an official release.

The advisory mandates that intermediaries (digital and social media platforms) communicate prohibited content specified under IT Rules clearly and precisely to users.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has issued an advisory to all intermediaries, ensuring compliance with the existing IT rules," it said.

The directive specifically targets growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI-Deepfakes.

This advisory is the culmination of discussions held by Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar with intermediaries.

"The content not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b) must be clearly communicated to the users in clear and precise language including through its terms of service and user agreements and the same must be expressly informed to the user at the time of first-registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform," according to the advisory.

The advisory emphasises that digital intermediaries must ensure users are informed about penal provisions, including those in the IPC and the IT Act 2000.

In addition, the advisory says that terms of service and user agreements must clearly highlight that intermediaries/platforms are under obligation to report legal violations to the law enforcement agencies under the relevant Indian laws applicable to the context.

"Rule 3(1)(b) within the due diligence section of the IT rules mandates intermediaries to communicate their rules, regulations, privacy policy, and user agreement in the user's preferred language," it said.

Platforms are obliged to ensure reasonable efforts to prevent users from hosting, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, transmitting, storing, updating, or sharing any information related to the 11 listed user harms or content prohibited on digital intermediaries.

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, using a form of artificial intelligence.

Recently, several 'deepfake' videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking public outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating doctored content and fake narratives.

Also Read

Panic, hype: 2023, the year we played with artificial intelligence

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

India to have draft regulation on deepfakes in 10 days: Ashwini Vaisnaw

Deepfake tech: AI-powered videos intensify debate on misinformation issue

Govt talks tough to social media platforms on deepfakes, holds review meet

Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles

Karnataka detects 32 JN.1 cases, as active cases cross 4,100 nationally

India shedding slavery mindset, world respecting it: PM at 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Chandrayaan-3 to brain decoder, top 10 scientific achievements of 2023

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Social media appscentral governmentInternet technologiesartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story