RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Mumbai Police are investigating an email claiming bombs planted have been at 11 locations, calls for resignation of RBI governor and finance minister

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Mumbai Police revealed on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and several major banks, including HDFC and ICICI, received a bomb threat. The threat, conveyed via email, alleged the planting of bombs at 11 different locations across Mumbai, accompanied by a demand for the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

The ominous email, a screenshot of which was accessed by ABP News, accused the RBI, along with private sector banks, of executing the "biggest scam in the history of India." The message specifically implicated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, top banking officials, and certain ministers in the alleged scam.

The email outlined the locations where the bombs were purportedly planted, creating an atmosphere of panic. The specified locations included the RBI's New Central Building in Fort, Mumbai; HDFC House in Churchgate, Mumbai; and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC, Mumbai. Additionally, a warning was issued, indicating that the bombs would detonate at 1:30 PM.

"We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand the government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve," the email read.

Responding promptly to the threat, Mumbai Police confirmed that a total of 11 bomb threats were reported at distinct locations in Mumbai. However, upon thorough investigation, authorities did not discover any explosive devices. "A case has been registered, and the probe is underway," Mumbai Police stated, as quoted by ANI through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Maharashtra | RBI received a threatening email, in the email, it was said that bombs would be planted in RBI office, HDFC bank and ICICI bank and demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A total of 11 bomb threats…

— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023
Authorities remain vigilant as they investigate the source and credibility of the bomb threat, ensuring the security and well-being of the public and key financial institutions.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanMumbai policeBomb Threat CallsRBIRBI GovernorFinance ministerHDFC BankICICI Bank

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

