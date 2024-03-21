Home / India News / Excise policy case: ED at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, searches on

Excise policy case: ED at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, searches on

Delhi CM has turned to the SC against the Delhi HC's order denying him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, on Thursday, reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him summons under an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

Kejriwal had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case. 

According to media reports, the team consists of 12 officials who are at Kejriwal's residence with a search warrant. 

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed outside the residence of Delhi CM.

This action by ED came shortly after Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal in connection to the ED summonses issued to him in the Delhi liquor policy case. "We are not inclined to grant an interim relief," the high court said, seeking a response from the ED on fresh interim plea.

The bench listed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the ED to file its response.

Kejriwal's legal team has now turned to the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's order.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Supreme Court puts on hold Centre's notification on 'fact-check unit'

2nd accused arrested for Budaun double murder, kids stabbed multiple times

Consumers may struggle in disputes with digital platforms: RBI dy governor

Market borrowings by Uttar Pradesh may surge 12% to Rs 5.73 trillion

Excise scam: HC denies Kejriwal protection from coercive action in ED case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiEnforcement DirectorateDelhi High CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story