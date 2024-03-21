Excise policy case: ED at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, searches on

Kejriwal had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Kejriwal's legal team has now turned to the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's order.





Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, on Thursday, reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him summons under an excise policy-linked money laundering case.According to media reports, the team consists of 12 officials who are at Kejriwal's residence with a search warrant.Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed outside the residence of Delhi CM.This action by ED came shortly after Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal in connection to the ED summonses issued to him in the Delhi liquor policy case. "We are not inclined to grant an interim relief," the high court said, seeking a response from the ED on fresh interim plea.The bench listed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the ED to file its response.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel