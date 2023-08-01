Home / India News / Govt's e-initiative clocks 141.7 mn teleconsultations since April 2021

Govt's e-initiative clocks 141.7 mn teleconsultations since April 2021

The telemedicine application provides doctor-to-doctor and patient-to-doctor consultations, Mandaviya said responding to a question

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The Union Health ministry's e-health initiative eSanjeevani has clocked over 14.17 crore teleconsultations from April 2021 when it was launched till July 26 this year, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The telemedicine application provides doctor-to-doctor and patient-to-doctor consultations, Mandaviya said responding to a question.

The application, launched on April 13, 2021, works on a hub and spoke model where doctors, including specialists, provide services to patients in Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in rural areas, the minister said.

People in remote and rural areas can also avail services through eSanjeevani's OPD module.

"As on July 26, 2023, a total of 14,17,81,384 teleconsultations have been completed. In Maharashtra, a total of 57,32,954 teleconsultations have been completed, out of which 9,54,835 teleconsultations have been rendered to senior citizens and 31,67,798 to women," Mandaviya said.

With the aim of supporting support effective implementation of the digital health initiatives, including telemedicine services across the country, the Union Health ministry provides financial assistance to all states and union territories under the National Health Mission to strengthen health IT infrastructure and internet connectivity, he said.

The government has also taken initiatives such as short videos, brochures and pamphlets, including in local languages, through social media platforms to disseminate information about telemedicine services and to create awareness among the masses in rural areas, the minister said. PTI PLB

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

