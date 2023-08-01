Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) decided to reduce the number of positions by 2,181 across 14 departments after an independent third-party audit, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The proposal was approved by the house of councilors on Monday. The audit was conducted by EY (formerly Ernst & Young).

The previous 147,172 posts will now be reduced to 144,991 posts with effect from July 1 this year. The report clarified that this cut in positions will not lead to layoffs and will instead be reflected in the next round of recruitment.

According to the report submitted by the MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to the civic body’s elected wing, EY has carried out a detailed consultation with the departments. The summary of the findings states that most departments, including education, IT, land and estate, toll tax, and veterinary department, had adequate posts based on the quantum and nature of work.





However, there were three departments - assessment and collection, DEMS (sanitation), and hospital administration - where there was a demand for a minor increase in posts. On the other hand, 14 departments had excess posts that could be abolished.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader of the house, Mukesh Goyal, pointed out that the proposal was approved by the house and directions were issued to check the legal ramifications of some changes. He also mentioned that the matter related to the restructuring of the civic body should have been discussed openly in the house.

Out of the 2,181 posts that have been abolished, 66 per cent are from the engineering department, which will now have 12,174 workers instead of the previous 13,627. The other departments where the posts have been abolished are horticulture department (172), town planning (17), central establishment department (60), the finance department (91), and the press and information wing (4).