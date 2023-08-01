Home / India News / Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

The decision came after an independent third-party audit by EY. Officials confirm that there will be no layoffs

BS Web Team New Delhi
Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) decided to reduce the number of positions by 2,181 across 14 departments after an independent third-party audit, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The proposal was approved by the house of councilors on Monday. The audit was conducted by EY (formerly Ernst & Young).

The previous 147,172 posts will now be reduced to 144,991 posts with effect from July 1 this year. The report clarified that this cut in positions will not lead to layoffs and will instead be reflected in the next round of recruitment.

According to the report submitted by the MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to the civic body’s elected wing, EY has carried out a detailed consultation with the departments. The summary of the findings states that most departments, including education, IT, land and estate, toll tax, and veterinary department, had adequate posts based on the quantum and nature of work.

However, there were three departments - assessment and collection, DEMS (sanitation), and hospital administration - where there was a demand for a minor increase in posts. On the other hand, 14 departments had excess posts that could be abolished.

Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala's alleged killer Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

The Aam Aadmi Party leader of the house, Mukesh Goyal, pointed out that the proposal was approved by the house and directions were issued to check the legal ramifications of some changes. He also mentioned that the matter related to the restructuring of the civic body should have been discussed openly in the house.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that the proposal was passed by the house, but directives were issued to check the legal ramifications of some changes. Nevertheless, he argued that the matter related to the restructuring of the civic body should have been discussed openly in the house.

Also Read: Monsoon session: LS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protests on Manipur

Out of the 2,181 posts that have been abolished, 66 per cent are from the engineering department, which will now have 12,174 workers instead of the previous 13,627. The other departments where the posts have been abolished are horticulture department (172), town planning (17), central establishment department (60), the finance department (91), and the press and information wing (4).

Before unification in May 2022, the North, South, and East MCDs had 150,557 posts, with two revisions of the posts being made since then. The revisions were made in September 2022 and on Monday. The number of senior posts increased rapidly during the trifurcation, leading to the promotions of various employees. However, many of these triple posts are now being reduced in a phased manner.

Also Read: LIVE: PM Modi in Pune, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees at its health unit Cerner: Report

Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

84% people from northeast relocate for better medical facilities: Report

Sidhu Moosewala's alleged killer Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Oppn protest over Manipur

Monsoon session: LS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protests on Manipur

Topics :MCDjob cutsBS Web ReportslayoffIndiaDelhi

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story