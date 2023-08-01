Home / India News / Sidhu Moosewala's alleged killer Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Sidhu Moosewala's alleged killer Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Officers from the Delhi Police's Special Cell had travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, officials of the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Officers from the Delhi Police's Special Cell had travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case.

Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan successfully extradited from Baku, the officials said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Further details are awaited.

Topics :AzerbaijanDelhi PolicePunjab

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

